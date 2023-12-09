Zeke, the 10-month-old baby who disappeared after his mother’s death, was found lifeless in his father’s car: arrested

A new update has arrived from Idaho Falls, United States. The 10 month old baby missing, he was found lifeless. Zeke Best was 24 miles away from where he disappeared.

The alarm was raised by a soccer player, who saw a man in a state of agitation and decided to call the authorities. He told of a gentleman without clothes, wrapped in a sleeping bag and who couldn’t utter sensible sentences. He was scared and worried.

When the officers reached the scene, they tried to understand who the man was and searched his car, parked nearby. It was then that they made the dramatic discovery. In the vehicle was the small body of a 10-month-old baby now lifeless.

The mother of the 10-month-old baby had been found dead a few hours earlier

After due investigations, the officers discovered that it was the minor Zeke Bast passed away on November 30th, after his mother was found lifeless at home. That man turned out to be her father, Jeremy Albert Best Wanted by Idaho Falls authorities.

The alert had been issued the previous Friday and a warrant against the father, precisely suspected of the mother’s crime and the kidnapping of the minor. No one had managed to find the slightest trace of the man, until that heartbreaking call from the hunter.

Jeremy Albert Best was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. Now he will have to appear before the judge and give his version of the facts. He is accused of two crimes, that of his wife and that of his 10-month-old son. It is not yet clear whether, at the time of the discovery, he was under the influence of some substance and it is not yet clear how the child died. Zeke probably is slowly turned offfor hunger and thirst.