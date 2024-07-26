A 69-year-old woman went to the hospital due to swollen legs. This happened twice, but the doctors sent her home blaming the heat for this episode. Unfortunately, the woman in question passed away the next day.

What happened to Antonella De Angelis?

The story we are talking about today has as its protagonist a 69 year old woman named Antonella De Angelis. The woman lived in Rome and on July 23rd she went to the emergency room due to the swollen legs. In addition to this the lady had complained of pains throughout her body, which is why she was promptly seen by doctors.

After a few hours, however, they decided to discharge her, as they blamed the heat for this discomfort and swelling. Apparently, the woman had already been to the hospital for the same reason a few days ago, but the diagnosis it’s always been the same.

Antonella then returned home hoping that some healthy rest would do her some good, but that was not the case. The next day, in fact, her relatives found her lifeless within the walls of her home without an explanation for what had happened.

Death due to medical malpractice: relatives demand justice

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to know what happened to poor Antonella, but it remains very serious that she asked for help without receiving it. The swelling and pain described by the woman needed to be investigated further and perhaps a correct diagnosis would have avoided the worst.

For this reason the Rome Prosecutor’s Office decided to open an investigation accusing the doctors on duty of manslaughter. The woman’s relatives then filed a complaint and an arrest warrant was issued the autopsy on the body of the victim.

From what we know, the woman had gone to the 19th of July Casilino Polyclinic and in this case too the pains were described as normal. However, as the days went by, these increased, as did the swelling and the lower limbs. The woman was then taken to the Gemelli Polyclinicbut once again he was immediately discharged. All that remains is to wait for the autopsy results to understand what the causes of death and above all if this could be avoided.