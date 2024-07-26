The hot season, as we know, leads to “discovering” oneself a little more and those who were single may have ventured into new relationships. In short, those who have spent a cold and lonely period, now, may not be alone anymore. The summer of Michelle Hunziker it would be all dedicated to the family, but some novelties seem to have colored the sentimental nuances of the showgirl.

Hunziker has chosen to spend a few weeks of pure relaxation in Sardiniatogether with her daughters Sole and Celeste. Definitely a different story compared to the frenzy of Milan and old loves. Until recently, it was much talked about, Hunziker’s heart was busy with manager Matteo Viezzer.

Well, she has recently come out happily single. You know, these things can last very little and change unexpectedly. Even gossip experts might not predict it. The showgirl wanted to be alone for a while, at least that’s what it seemed like. Recently, Michelle Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini were spotted together during a walk in Milan. What is the relationship between the two?

The weekly magazine ‘Vero’ has published some “hot” photos of the two, portraits that are making fans dream about a possible rekindling of the flame. Michelle and Giovanni had been dating right after the Swiss showgirl’s separation from Tomaso Trussardi, but it was a relationship that lasted only a few months. At the time, Trussardi did not welcome Hunziker’s new relationship, describing the Sardinian surgeon as “not a good person”.

Giovanni Angiolini spoke to Nunzia De Girolamo, in an interviewof his old relationship with Michelle: “Let’s say we met at a very difficult time in her life and in mine too. I can say we did each other good. She is a person I will always have at heart, because she is truly good and has a big heart.”

Angiolini, always on Hunziker, let himself go to other things revelations very sweet. “Love is a feeling that has no beginning or end, it continues. The relationship may end, but the feeling does not. True loves last a lifetime.” In short, certain statements can rekindle the spark.