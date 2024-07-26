Finally, Paris kicked off the 2024 Olympic Games. The French city became the meeting point for thousands of athletes from around the world, who took part in the spectacular opening ceremony on July 26th.

The Olympic flag is being raised to the Olympic Anthem, performed by 60 choristers from the Radio France Choir, and 90 musicians from the French National Orchestra. 🎶 Look closely – the Trocadéro stage is shaped like the Eiffel Tower! 🇫🇷#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/sLhp3jFEds — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The celebration began around 1:00 pm with the maritime parade of the participants through the Seine river. There were 85 boats and more than 200 delegations present.

Each country was dressed in distinctive uniforms, proudly representing their nations abroad. Multiple flags were flown in honor of their places of origin.

Former Following Colombian delegation marches along the Seine River. Photo:EFE Delegation of Canada. Photo:EFE Delegation of France. Photo:EFE

The Colombian delegation They wore clothes in earth tones with colorful lines. They even wore the typical ‘sombrero vueltiao’ (vueltiao hat) that represents the Caribbean coast region and has become an international symbol.

The ride through the Parisian waters was joyful and full of excitement. The decor, the boats, the view and the thousands of people in the audience enlivened the moment for everyone.

In addition, there was musical and dance performances on one of the boats. Amazing with the talent of the artists who moved gracefully while being reflected in the river.

🇫🇷GOJIRA at the PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES! Spectacular Presentation! NEVER the #Metal had been taken into account in such a huge ceremony. ENJOY, my Metalheads: pic.twitter.com/K5LBMmwW08 — HellHammer 🎧 (@johngongo) July 26, 2024

Former Following Olympic Games 2024 Photo:EFE Olympic Games 2024 Photo:EFE Spectacle on the Seine River. Photo:EFE

Subsequently, the The ceremony continued on the Place du Trocadero. From there you can see the impressive Eiffel Tower, which was shining with the light show. In the stands there were more spectators, organizers and other people.

Former Following Place du Trocadero awaiting the arrival of the Olympic delegations. Photo:EFE Olympic Games 2024 Photo:EFE Olympic Games 2024 Photo:EFE Olympic Games 2024 Photo:EFE

Due to the weather, members of the delegations had to wear a protective plastic coat. Even so, the energy of the event continued to radiate excitement and anticipation for the rest of the activities.

Former Following Members of the Colombian delegation at the Trocadero Square. Photo:EFE Celine Dion at the 2024 Olympics ceremony. Photo:@Olympics Celine Dion at the ceremony. Photo:@Olympics

Once all the athletes arrived, the show continued. More artists performed, including Celine Dion.. Finally raised the Olympic flag while the Olympic Anthem was performed by 60 choristers from the Radio France Choir and 90 musicians from the Orchestre National de France.

