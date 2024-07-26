Olympic flag hung upside down at Paris 2024 opening ceremony

The Olympic flag was hung upside down at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Games in Paris, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The flag was hung upside down

During the ceremony, a mysterious character carried the flag to the stage located near the Eiffel Tower. After that, it was incorrectly secured to the flagpole and raised. The final torchbearers at the ceremony were three-time Olympic champions judoka Teddy Riner and track and field athlete Marie-Josée Perec, after which the Olympic flame was raised into the air in a hot air balloon.

Related materials:

The parade of delegations took place for the first time not in a stadium, but on the Seine River. The official and final part of the opening ceremony took place on the Place du Trocadero. The event was closed by Celine Dion, who performed Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour.

Russian athletes skipped the ceremony

Russian and Belarusian athletes were unable to take part in the parade: they were admitted to the tournament as neutrals. A total of 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians will compete in Paris. The participation of Russians in the competition was previously confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Sports Director Keith McConnell. In turn, the head of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee Tony Estangue assured that there would be no discrimination against neutral Russians.

15 Russians will take part in the 2024 Olympics

The uniform of neutral athletes at the Olympics was shown by Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina. “My fifth Olympic Games, but it feels like the first time,” she captioned the shots. The photos show that the uniform is made in white and mint colors with black inserts.

The Olympics will not be broadcast on television for the first time in 40 years

On July 13, Sports.ru reported that Russian TV channels would not broadcast the Olympics for the first time in 40 years. After that, it became known that the IOC would provide Russian viewers with the opportunity to watch the Games on its website. This information later disappeared.

We welcome the delegations of all athletes who have qualified for the Games and have been approved for participation by the International Federations and the International Olympic Committee. Tony Estangue head of the organizing committee of the Olympic Games in Paris

In addition, a number of Russian journalists were banned from covering the 2024 Olympics. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin explained this decision as a precautionary measure. “We have refused a large number of “journalists” who claimed to want to cover the Games,” he stressed.