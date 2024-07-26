Rada Deputy Bezugla: There are thousands of dead souls in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There are thousands of dead souls in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla reported on her Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned). In this way, she responded to the cabinet of ministers’ intention to raise taxes in order to find an additional 500 billion hryvnia to support the army.

“The absurdity of the situation with planning is that no one in the Ministry of Defense or the Cabinet of Ministers is trying to assess whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine have correctly and appropriately presented their needs,” the deputy pointed out.