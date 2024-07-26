It was the morning of June 20, 2000 that elements of the Mexican Army They simultaneously raided five properties allegedly linked to Ismael “the May” Zambada Garcialocated in the municipality of El Salado, 42 kilometers south of Culiacanon the Mexico 15 international highway. The objective was to arrest him, but this time, as on other occasions, the Sinaloa drug lord managed to escape from the authorities.

The coordination

The operations were directed by the head of the then Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Health of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR)anti-drug prosecutor Mariano Herrán Salvatti.

The commander of the Ninth Military Zone, Francisco Moreno González, and General Enrique Salgado Cordero, commander of the Third Military Region, also led the operations; that is, the top brass of the country’s and the region’s drug-fighting forces met in Culiacán with the goal of arresting “El Mayo” Zambada.

According to the publication of the The debate newspaper of Culiacan As of that date, the operation was made up of more than 100 elements of the Army, the PGR, in more than a dozen vans and trucks of the federal forces.

Eight helicopters from the Armed Forces flew over the area, while on the ground, the military raided at least five properties, including three cattle ranches: El Sauce, El Rancho and the Puerto Rico dairy farm, as well as a pair of houses located in the municipalities of El Salado and Quilá.

The officers entered the buildings seeking to execute an arrest warrant against him for crimes against health and criminal association.

During the operations, six people allegedly linked to “El Mayo” Zambada were arrested; several vehicles and two firearms were seized.

In an interview, anti-drug prosecutor Mariano Herrán Salvatti said: “Unfortunately we were unable to find Ismael Zambada García. He was not located in any of the properties we visited, but we have secured these places.”

The anti-drug prosecutor, who was arrested in 2015 on charges of embezzlement and illegal exercise of public service and who was also Secretary of the Economy in early 2000 in Chiapas, said that they had carried out intelligence work and detected that the seized properties were in the name of “Mayo” Zambada and some women linked to him.

He added: “We have seized five properties, including Puerto Rico, which includes houses, a dairy farm, a ranch, a large amount of cattle, vehicles and two firearms.”

The police chief said that operations were continuing in other places in the state and the republic where they could be found and explained that “El Mayo” Zambada was part of the organization of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, “the Lord of the Skies,” then one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Regarding the arrest warrants against him, Herrán Salvatti specified that he had one for organized crime and crimes against health, and that in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, there was a preliminary investigation by the PGR.

He was accused, according to the police chief during that interview with local media in Culiacán, of the murder of the former director of Public Security, Alfredo de la Torre, in which a nephew of the Sinaloa drug lord was also involved.

Before the arrival of Fox

Coincidence or not, during the days that the operations were taking place in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, the race for the Presidency between the Sinaloa PRI candidate Francisco Labastida Ochoa and the PAN candidate Vicente Fox Quezada was being finalized. According to an electoral study of the date, there was a technical tie between the two contenders, two weeks before the elections.

In Mexico, the president was Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, who had come to the Presidency in a controversial manner, replacing Luis Donaldo Colosio after his assassination in the city of Tijuana in 1994.

The third closest contender to Fox and Labastida was Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano, and much further down in the polls were Gilberto Rincón Gallardo and Manuel Camacho Solís. But on July 2 of that year, Vicente Fox Quezada won the election, becoming the first Mexican president to win an election whose candidate was not a PRI member.

In 2014, the DEA was after him

According to information from the authorities, since January 2014, personnel from the Mexican Navy (Semar) and DEA agents had the objective of searching for Ismael “Mayo” Zambada and in this way now being able to capture him. Various strategies were proposed to go after him. A large number of soldiers arrived at that time to the municipality of Eldorado in various vehicles, from heavy to all-terrain. They subsequently carried out discreet patrols at all hours in order to distract the target.

It was on February 13 that high-ranking officers decided to strike the decisive blow. They secretly approached the Zambada ranch by air and land, but when they returned, “El Mayo” had already escaped.

They only found the personnel who worked there, who were allegedly arrested. They also reportedly found some weapons. However, a week later, “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured by marines in a hotel in the port of Mazatlán.

A small group of marines took part in the operation after receiving an alert about armed men near a building at around 4:30 a.m. on February 22. Meanwhile, Zambada García was breathing again, having managed to evade the action of justice, as he had become accustomed to.