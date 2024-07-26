The Ministry of Agriculture is awaiting the lifting of the suspension of poultry meat imports by importing countries

O Map (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) communicated to IOE (World Organization for Animal Health) on the end of Newcastle disease in Brazil. The outbreak of the disease had been confirmed on July 17 in a commercial poultry establishment in Anta Gorda, in Rio Grande do Sul.

With this measure, the Brazilian government awaits the lifting of the suspension by importing countries for the full resumption of exports of poultry meat and its products.

Newcastle disease is a viral and contagious disease that affects several species of birds, as well as reptiles and mammals.

The Ministry of Agriculture reports that biosecurity protocols in poultry farms are being reinforced and applied in all producing states in Brazil. Any suspicion of Newcastle disease, which includes sudden mortality and respiratory and nervous signs, as well as diarrhea and edema on the head of the birds, must be reported to the competent agencies for monitoring.

GTA (Animal Transit Guides), for the transport of animals without health risk and commercial sale, continue to be issued by the Zoosanitary Emergency Operations Center with the aim of preventing the spread of the disease to other areas of the country.

Animal health emergency

The agency also reduced the scope of the zoosanitary emergency area to the Rio Grande do Sul municipalities of Vale do Taquari and Anta Gorda, Doutor Ricardo, Putinga, Ilópolis and Relvado, given the lack of new suspicions of new outbreaks of the disease.

Control and surveillance measures within a 10-kilometer radius of the outbreak continue to be carried out by federal and state teams.

According to the Map, the affected farm will be monitored for 42 days to check whether the virus is still circulating. After this period and with a negative result for the presence of the pathogen, the poultry farm will be allowed to operate again.

For other farms in the region that are in the agricultural emergency area, release will be through specific protocols.

Exports

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply also updated the areas where temporary certification for exports of poultry meat and poultry products is suspended due to Newcastle disease. China, Argentina and Mexico continue to have export restrictions for all of Brazil.

In relation to the State of Rio Grande do Sul, only Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Peru, the Eurasian Economic Union and Uruguay follow.

For health protocols, based on restriction zone or affected radius, countries such as South Africa, Albania, Canada, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Egypt, Philippines, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Macedonia, Morocco, Mauritius, Myanmar, Montenegro, Namibia, Pakistan, French Polynesia, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Tajikistan, East Timor, Ukraine, European Union, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

