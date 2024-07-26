Friday, July 26, 2024
UN: More than 180,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee fighting in southern Gaza in recent days

July 26, 2024
UN: More than 180,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee fighting in southern Gaza in recent days
There has been heavy fighting around the city of Khan Yunis this week.

Over 180,000 Palestinians have fled fierce fighting in southern Gaza in four days, the United Nations said Friday. There has been fierce fighting around the city of Khan Yunis since the beginning of the week.

According to witnesses and rescuers, heavy fighting continued on Friday in the eastern parts of Khan Yunis.

On Monday, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for parts of the southern city and announced that its forces were operating in force in the area.

The Israeli armed forces said on Wednesday that they had retrieved five bodies from the area back to Israel. According to the group representing the relatives, all five had died in the attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

