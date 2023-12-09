Monterrey suffered a resounding failure in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. Los Rayados came to this championship as one of the top candidates to win the title, but were eliminated by Atlético de San Luis in the quarterfinals.
José Antonio Noriega, sports president of the institution, announced that there will be several changes to the squad for Clausura 2024. It is expected that there will be several casualties and that the board will try to make some bombshell to regain the trust of its followers.
The Argentine goalkeeper will continue to be Monterrey’s starter in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX. He doesn’t have any competition on the roster.
For the moment, Stefan Medina would start on the right wing. However, this is one of the positions that the board seeks to reinforce to generate competition.
The arrival of another central defender to compete with Guzmán is not ruled out. The ‘Toro’ is not completely to Ortiz’s taste. He will have to work hard to keep his position.
The Chilean defender can play both as a center back and as a left back. He will fight for the position with Héctor Moreno.
Gallardo is not totally secure in his position. As with Medina, the board plans to bring a player to compete for the Mexican national team’s position.
The Mexican midfielder has shown improvement, but he is still not the determining player he was at Cruz Azul.
‘Puppy’ Sánchez could be one of Monterrey’s winter signings. Coach Fernando Ortiz has requested the signing of Sánchez, who is not the undisputed starter in America. He could be what Rayados needs in the midfield.
The Spanish midfielder suffered a serious injury when he was experiencing his best moments as a Monterrey player. The board made a very strong investment to acquire his services and they will look for Canales to lead them to win important things.
Everything indicates that Rodrigo Aguirre will leave the institution and his steps could be followed by Rogelio Funes Mori. Germán Berterame would remain Rayados’ starting nine for Clausura 2024. Will he live up to expectations?
The Argentine striker is Rayados’ number one target in the winter market. Brunetta has surprised everyone and everyone with his performance with Santos Laguna in 2023 and would seem to be the perfect complement for Monterrey’s forward line.
‘Tecatito’ had a lot to do in his season back at Rayados. Much more is expected from the former Porto and Sevilla player.
