The tragic road bulletin that almost daily peppers the national news and television news during this hot summer season does not seem to grant any respite. Yet another accident has bloodied the Italian roads, killing, this time, a 58 years old who was traveling in his car in the direction of La Spezia. Unfortunately, all attempts to rescue the man were in vain: the victim died instantly.

58-year-old dies in road accident

The dynamics of the tragic accident in which a 58-year-old lost his life

Yesterday afternoon, Thursday 26 July, yet another tragedy occurred on Italian roads: unfortunately, the victim was a 58-year-old man whose identity has not yet been clarified.

The man was travelling around 6pm in the direction of La Spezia, on the A15 motorway and, more precisely, at the height of Mulazzo’s soil (Massa-Carrara). The driver, for reasons still being investigated by investigators, lost control of his vehicle at a certain point, fatally crashing into the guard rail. Following the violent impact, the 58-year-old was thrown onto the asphalt, ending up hit by his own car.

Another car was also involved in the accident, with a couple inside. The man who was driving was fortunately unharmed, while the woman was transported to the hospital due to some fractures. New Apuan Hospital.

The 58-year-old was therefore the only victim of the accident: once the rescuers arrived on site they were unfortunately unable to do anything for him, limiting themselves to declaring his death.

The identity of the victim is not yet known

Nothing is known yet about the 58-year-old who was killed in yesterday’s tragic accident. The 118 paramedics who intervened on the scene did not find any of the man’s personal documents, which were probably lost following the fatal accident.

58-year-old dies in road accident

All we know about him is that he was driving a White Fiat Panda with writing on the side “traffic service”. It is therefore assumed that the man was traveling for work and that he was employed by some company specialized in road signs.

The article “Thrown from his car and then run over” Very serious accident on the highway, the dynamics are tragic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Thrown #car #run #accident #highway #dynamics #tragic #happened