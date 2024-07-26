The trail of blood that continues to plague the Italian roads in this hot Italian summer does not stop. The latest accident, the latest in chronological order, occurred this afternoon, Friday 26 July in the municipality of Giussago, in the province of Pavia. Two girls of just twelve years old while they were on board a scooter were hit and run over by a car. One of them is in very serious conditions, rushed to the hospital in Bergamo.

The dynamics of the accident involving two twelve-year-olds on a scooter

A very serious accident occurred this afternoon, around 5pm, in Giussagoin Piazza XXV Aprile. From what has emerged from the initial reconstructions carried out by the agents, a Panda was driving along Via Roma when he hit two girls of the same age who were riding a scooter at the time. The girl in front reported the more serious consequences following the violent impact.

The rescue team, immediately alerted by the witnesses present, arrived very promptly at the scene of the accident. Once there, the paramedics found the girl still conscious. However, she lost and regained consciousness several times following the resuscitation intervention. This ended with her transport in red code on the helicopter taken off from Como and headed to the hospital Pope John XXIII of Bergamo. His conditions are currently considered very serious.

The second girl, however, is not in danger of life. Some fractures are suspected for which she was transported by ambulance with yellow code to the emergency room of the San Matteo Polyclinic from Pavia.

The investigations

The driver of the Fiat Panda that hit the two twelve-year-olds on the scooter was a 47 year old man who immediately stopped and called for help.

The Carabinieri also intervened at the scene of the accident Certosa Stationof the Pavia Company, who have started all the necessary investigations in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident and identify the responsibilities for the road accident.