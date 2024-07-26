Murder of Francesca Deidda, the shocking discovery of the police on what a friend of her husband did shortly after his arrest

At this time the agents are still carrying out all the investigations into the disappearance and the finding of the body of Francesca Deidda. They also made important new discoveries about what a friend of the husband allegedly did shortly after his arrest.

Igor Sollai, 43 years old, is in prison and today he had a new interview with his lawyers, with whom he also spoke about the new evidence collected by investigators in the last few hours, after the inspection of the house and also after the checks in the car.

Francesca turned out to be disappearance since mid-May. According to the agents investigating the case, the husband, in the days when no one knew what had happened to him, had managed to take his phone and send emails and answer his messages. The brother and a colleague of his, however, not believing those witnesses, immediately reported the incident to the police.

After a few weeks of investigation, it was triggered the arrest for her husband, who still today continues to claim his innocence. Furthermore, when they intensified their searches, they the body was also found of the 42 year old, now lifeless, locked in a duffle bag abandoned.

Investigators’ findings on Francesca Deidda’s murder and what a friend of her husband allegedly did

Yesterday, the RIS entered the couple’s house. They focused on the sofa, since Igor Sollai had it put up for sale together to the car. Right here they would have found some blood traces.

Consequently, for the investigators the hypothesis that at the moment seems to be the most plausible is that the man ended his wife’s life in home.

Furthermore, the 43-year-old’s lawyers today had the opportunity to meet him in the county jail. They talked to him about the new discoveries of the agents and also about what a friend of his would have done in the days following his arrest. This person would have introduced at home, placed under seizure, perhaps to take some evidencebut the police soon realized it. That’s why they immediately reported.