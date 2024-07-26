The bite of the violin spider was very painful and for this reason the journalist immediately went to the emergency doctor.

There is a lot of talk about this arachnid, a species that has been widespread in our country for many years, probably forever, but is also quite dangerous. It is no coincidence that there is talk of an “alarm” for the bites of the violin spider in Italy. They are never very numerous and widespread, but it is a fatality that can cause death that we live with, especially in rural contexts.

Recently, a new worrying episode involving this arachnid, the violin spider, has occurred, after the one that caused the death of the carabiniere Franco Aiello, who died at the age of 52 in Sicily. The victim, this time, is a well-known television personality, who fortunately went in great time to get medical attention, rushing immediately to the hospital. The doctors removed the poisonbut the problems did not end with this intervention.

A few days later, the face of public TV, Henry Headis continuing to suffer the effects of the violin spider bite. In fact, the journalist continues to suffer from serious consequences: dysentery, vomiting and fainting. The important thing, at the moment, is that Testa survived. The fear was great for the journalist Enrico Testa, editor-in-chief of Rai Sport. The 53-year-old, in fact, tells how he happened to meet the violin spider on his path.

I was opening a box when I felt a sting in the upper part of my back and I saw the spider. On the advice of my partner, I called 911. […] I thought it was a wasp.

There sting it was very painful and for this reason the journalist Testa immediately went to the emergency doctor. The removal of the poison, as far as possible, was followed by the administration of cortisone and an antihistamine. Regarding his current conditions, the same journalist talks about the consequences of the violin spider bite:

I am continuing the treatment, but I still have several symptoms: episodes of diarrhea and vomiting, and yesterday morning I fainted again. The doctor told me that within 48 hours the danger will be over.

The expertsin case of a violin spider bite, recommend “contacting the single emergency number and the poison control center”, as well as avoiding “do-it-yourself” solutions. The sad end of the carabiniere Franco Aiello, who did not make it after the bite, has deeply shocked Italy. It seemed like a simple redness on the ankle caused during gardening work at home. As the hours passed, however, the situation worsened until he was hospitalized and died within a few days.