General Garofano speaks about the crime of Giulia Cecchettin. She did so during a demonstration in Capri, on the occasion of the international day against violence against women.

They seemed like a happy couple, but then as we did some digging we unfortunately realized that those indicators were there and that perhaps their severity had not been considered. I don’t think any of us expected that epilogue to happen, even with premeditation. We need to think a lot about this case and then help other people who find themselves in this situation.

Garofano received the award He for She for his commitment and for all the projects done against gender violence. Many questions were asked to the general, biologist and criminologist, especially regarding theemergency of crimes against women in Italy.

Unfortunately it is a social plague, the numbers are constant and are actually increasing, it is a defeat for our society.

He then underlined how important he thinks school and family are and theirs roles in the lives of young people. Education should be the starting point to reverse the number of these sad events. Dialogue between women and the people they trust is important, as is the courage to report at the first alarm bell.

Open up and talk to family and friends and above all have the strength to report, not when situations have crystallized in a negative way but already from the first symptoms and the first moments of externalization and declination to violence.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

Giulia Cecchettin lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The 22-year-old had decided to leave him but she didn’t stay with him, because she felt sorry for him and she was afraid of his threats to hurt herself. She herself had confided it to some of her friends, she could no longer tolerate her behavior but at the same time she was afraid that she might make some unhealthy gesture. That same gesture that the boy eventually performed, but not on himself. 26 stab wounds, so Giulia lost her life at the hands of her ex. Turetta then abandoned his bled body and fled abroad. He has been captured in Germany and is now in Verona prison.