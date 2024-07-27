TASS: One of the former heads of Oboronenergo, Mark Manukyan, has been detained

To the agency TASS It became known about a new arrest in the case of corruption in the Ministry of Defense.

One of the former heads of the company “Oboronenergo” Mark Manukyan has been detained in Moscow. He has been charged under the article “Negligence”. “The criminal case has been combined into one with the case of theft by fraud in “Oboronenergo”, – the case materials say.

Oboronenergo is engaged in the energy supply of facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense within the framework of government contracts.