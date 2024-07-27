Holidays are over

We return to the track after the summer break for the second half of the MotoGP season. Francesco Bagnaiarecently married to Domizia Castagnini, is the leader of the world championship with a 10-point advantage over Jorge Martin after the latter’s crash at the Sachsenring in Germany when he was leading the race with two laps to go.

In Great Britain, Bagnaia won in 2022, surrendering to Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia a year ago when the race was affected by rain in the final stages. The Noale-based manufacturer’s prototype has always been strong at Silverstone, a track where in 2016 Maverick Vinales took his first MotoGP victory with Suzuki. As always, follow closely Marc Márquezstill chasing his first victory as a Ducati rider.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 Sunday’s races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards They will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Silverstone circuit.

British GP 2024: Session times and TV schedule

Friday 2nd August

10:00-10:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

10.50-11.30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

11:45-12:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

14:15-14:50 Moto3 Test 1

15:05-15:45 Moto2 Test 1

16:00-17:00 MotoGP Tests (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 3rd August

09:40-10:10 Moto3 Test 2

10:25-10:55 Moto2 Test 2

11:10-11:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

11:50-12:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:15-12:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

13:50-14:05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:15-14:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

14:45-15:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

15:10-15:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

16:00 MotoGP Sprint 10 laps (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 4th August

10:40-10:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

12.15 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 15.20)

14:00 MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 17:05 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:30 Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 18:35)

The characteristics of the Silverstone circuit

Track: 5.9 km

Curves: 18, 8 left, 10 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 770m