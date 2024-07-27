A few days ago, Chilean authorities came to take “Everyone’s Dream” in the city of Puente Alto. There, they arrested 13 people, among whom was Sandra Milena Acevedo Riasco, alias the ‘Patroness of Luxury’, one of the most wanted women in Cali, Colombia, in 2010.

According to the criteria of

However, they not only arrested the Colombian woman and other alleged criminals who were part of the criminal organization known as ‘Los Caicedo’, who charged families a kind of illegal rent. They also raided the luxurious house where the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’ lived.

The 47-year-old Colombian had been living in Chile since 2009 and already had permanent residence in that country, where she had entered legally.

Capture of the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’ in Chile. Photo:24 Hours Chile Share

What did they find in the luxurious home?

The dismantling work was carried out by the Carabineros of OS7 since the morning of Wednesday, July 24.

She lived in a house that stands out from the other buildings in the occupation. It is a house that had a swimming pool, a water tank, ten rooms and various luxuries that she could afford.

Sandra Acevedo was identified by authorities as the president of the criminal organization three months ago and her home was the most luxurious in the area.

“There is a Colombian woman who lived in a house that stands out from the other buildings in the occupation. It is a house that had a swimming pool, a water tank, ten rooms and various luxuries that she could afford,” said Captain María Belén Galaz, spokesperson for the OS7 Anti-Drug Department, to local media.

In addition to the luxuries, authorities confirmed that they were also able to seize other items such as “drugs, controlled drugs, weapons, ammunition, a vehicle that had a current charge for theft and three vehicles that were used by the organization”.

During the raid, the same authorities admitted that they had no intention of encountering the Colombian woman. Photo:police from Chile Share

Although Chilean prosecutor Angel Valencia accepted that the authorities had not detected or were not looking for the woman, Galaz said that, for now, “we are intervening for the crime of drug trafficking.”

In images shared by the Carabineros, you can see some details of what was found in this kind of mansion, where you can actually see the pool and jacuzzi. There was also a pool table, a stove with a fireplace and a piece of furniture called the ‘love seat’. Apparently, the house also had security.

We are moving forward with operations against delinquency and organized crime. We know that honest and hard-working families in our country deserve to live in peace, arrive safely at their homes, occupy the squares and move around without fear. That is why we are intensifying raids in… pic.twitter.com/kkkvfWRk9z — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) July 24, 2024

Medicines and supplies were also found in the house, reported Chilean media outlet 24 Horas. The woman apparently worked in a beauty clinic, which is why she was nicknamed ‘The Doctor of the Takeover’.

The journalists of the program Good morning everyoneof TVN, They said that the property would have 3 to 4 swimming pools, a kind of event hall and even swings. They criticised the situation given that the rest of the families who were charged rent had difficulties accessing basic supplies such as water.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS