M5s, so the workhorse has become a nag. Income is no longer among the priorities

The M5s officially presented his “countermaneuver“, i.e. the shadow budget law, the desired with respect to what was decided by the Meloni government. But in the document illustrated by With you there is a great absentee, or rather an old super protagonist now relegated to the second or third row. It’s about the Basic income. More than a workhorse – we read in Il Giornale – it is a ramshackle nag. The M5s hides it in the counter maneuver slides and it proposes again in an amendment to the budget law. A media coverage light years away from the times in which the measure represented the very essence of Grillina’s political proposal. And so, the subsidyin the alternative narrative of the Five Star Movement goes into the background. Almost as if Giuseppe With you and his parents were ashamed of it. The so-called countermaneuver, an alternative to the budget of Giorgia Meloni’s government, at mirror number eight, the one dedicated to “lwork, pensions and social policies” presents various voices, but the Rdc is very out of the way.

Read also: Filippo: “I have to understand what happened to me”. Giulia’s lawyers: “he pretends to be crazy”

Read also: Crosetto, League furious about the anti-togas blitz. And Salvini takes revenge on FdI

There is the legal minimum wage, the new symbolic struggle, undertaken together with the allies-adversaries of the Democratic Party. Then – continues Il Giornale – there is the “stop to pension cuts”. It’s still “increase in paychecks” and “reduction of working hours for equal pay”. Then “job security funds” and “contrasting cuts and increasing disability funds”. Citizenship income cannot be found. Indeed it is there, but it is in the shade. Under the generic heading of “measures to combat poverty”. Perhaps Conte has understood that the driving force of the battle over the subsidy, the banner of the M5s since the days when Beppe Grillo was in command, has run out. After almost an hour press conference on the right maneuver, the magic word appears but it is no longer a central theme as it once was. Only between 3 and 8 percent of earners found a job through that measure.

Subscribe to the newsletter

