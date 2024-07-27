Comment | The French organized an incredible show, but the Finnish narrators of the opening will hear about their mistake for the rest of their lives

Comment|At the opening of the Paris Olympics, the French showed the rest of the world what it means to be a cultured country, writes HS’s Mari Koppinen.

When there’s nothing to mumble about, it’s worth musing.

France has. And I’m not talking now about money, the size of the infantry or Macron’s of the number of political problems.

I mean culture.

Writers, composers, starving artists of Montparnasse, church builders, fashion designers. Mimics, accordionists, children’s writers. Circus artists, poseurs, street dancers, drag artists. Their accomplishments.

At the opening of the Paris Olympics, the French showed the rest of the world what it means to be a cultured country. It means history and the ability to draw from the past in a bleeding-edge way.

Above all, it means wit, relaxation and madness. In this case, sheer megalomania.

Ever the opening of the Olympic Games has not seen a similar cultural landslide. I thought I had already seen everything in London in 2012. It’s a good thing the British didn’t conjure up the Beatles for their marathon of the best pop music in world history.

Paris was much more.

The opening was not only entertainment but also real art. Thank you, you crazy director of the little theater in Rouen Thomas Jollywho planned all this for two years.

You, if anyone, would have been blessed with a rain-free h-moment. For viewers and performers as well.

But in the heat of home Finland, it was really nice to feel in front of the television screen. Hopefully the French will take care of the bill themselves.

It, that the athletes were transported on riverboats on the Seine River while the public marveled on the shore was still small in the megalomaniacal plans.

The program had only gone on for a few minutes, when you jumped on the pompous gilded subway steps yourself Lady Gaga. The dancers were equipped with pink flamingo feathers, like a French revue artist Zizi Jeanmaire in a legendary performance.

Cabaret was a valid opening that in any other reality would have been the main number.

In Paris, the show just started.

Followed The Phantom of the Operacan-can dancing on the banks of the Seine, dancing as if on the scaffolding of Notre Dame and in the water, making and packaging Yves Saint Laurent products, opera singing on the roof of the Grand Palais, ballet dancing on the second roof, crossing the Seine on a cable, baroque opera and break dancing at the same time…

They were also shown Little PrinceFrench film and literary history, Louvre treasures in the museum and the river, great women of history.

A four-hour musical avalanche offered the joy of discovery: Oh, Ravelia, Bizet, Rain! Oh, this 1970s disco hit is also French! David Guettaof course!

There was also a grand piano playing in the pouring rain (grand piano parka), a choir singing in the pouring rain (woe to the singers) and a symphony orchestra in the pouring rain (isn’t this already criminal!).

There was a lot and everything on Iloni’s motley raft and DJ-led fashion show.

I thought that you won’t be able to see the folk dance. We saw that too.

French one of the biggest pop stars, French-Malian Aya Nakamura had been made to sing his wonderful synthesis of different continents on the bridge between the Louvre and the French Institute. The military band came along to jam. The racists who opposed the show got a rare long nose.

French heavy band Gojira forged their music in front of the former prison Conciergerie, together with opera singer By Marina Viotti with.

And in the middle of it all, the eurodance tube: Darudea! Yle presenters do not Sandstorm recognized. They will have to hear about it for the rest of their lives.

As a finishing touch and proof of the stubbornness of the French, a happy blue-bellied Big Smurf with a flower bed was presented.

I remember seeing something similar at most in Eurovision.

When at four o’clock it started to be certain that the show couldn’t go on anymore, the French shouted that you just have to wait and introduced a gear unknown to the others.

A larger-than-life hot air balloon and the eternal fire of the Olympics flew into the atmosphere. Playing in the background Hymne a l’amourin intro, singing started from the lower level of the Eiffel Tower Celine Dion.

And I sang amazingly. Sung about life and death like piaf self.

The stars plunged downwards on the surfaces of the all-seeing iron tower, the boiler drums roared. Again, someone hammered a soaking wet grand piano.

The whole city of love opened up in front of the singer’s face. The whole sporting world watched, dumbfounded.

Pasila, Pori people’s march. For the French.