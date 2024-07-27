Paris (AFP)

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who has been absent from concerts since 2020, performed Edith Piaf’s “L’hymne a l’amour” (Love Anthem) from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, defying her rare disease that prevents her from continuing her singing career.

Dion, 56, who hails from the French-speaking province of Quebec, performed at the opening of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Celine Dion suffers from a rare disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome, an autoimmune disease with no cure, which has forced her to cancel dozens of concerts around the world in recent years.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on Celine Dion’s appearance at the opening of the Olympics, saying on the “X” platform that “she overcame a lot of difficulties to be here, Celine, it’s great to see you singing again.”

The singer has a special relationship with France, where she achieved great stardom with her album “D’eux” in 1995, whose songs were written by the French singer and composer Jean-Jacques Goldman.

In 1997, Celine Dion achieved worldwide success with the song “My Heart Will Go On”, from the soundtrack to James Cameron’s Titanic.