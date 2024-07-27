The administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was characterized, among other things, by a congress with multiple proposals for reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT). Today we will talk about 7 that are in the oven and could become reality in the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

These proposals for labor reforms reached Congress during the LXIV legislature, but would see the light during the LXVto begin in September 2024, one month before Sheinbaum Pardo assumes the presidency.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

One of the most anticipated reforms is the reduction of the working week from 48 to 40 hours, while others that generate great expectations are the increase in the seniority bonus and the doubling of the days of Christmas bonus.

Below we will briefly explain the 7 reforms to the LFT that Claudia Sheinbaum could make a reality during her six-year term and in the LXV legislature.

Reduction of the working day

This reform proposes amend article 123 of the Constitution to recognize Two days of rest for every five days of workreducing the weekly working day from 48 to 40 hours.

Although the House of Representatives’ Constitutional Affairs Committee has approved the bill and discussion forums have been held, the proposal has not yet made significant progress.

With the change of government, there is speculation that this reform will not be a priority, although its possible future approval is not ruled out.

30-day bonus

The proposal of increase the minimum bonus for private sector workers 15 to 30 days It has only been approved by one of the two necessary committees in the Senate, which has prevented it from being voted on in the plenary session.

AON’s Rocío Hernández points out that most companies already offer more than 30 days of bonuses for non-unionized staff, but this is not the case for operational staff, where the implementation could have a significant economic impact.

Seniority bonus

Another legislative proposal seeks Increase the seniority bonus from 12 to 15 days for each year worked and eliminate the cap equivalent to twice the general minimum wage.

This reform aims to improve the conditions of long-term workers, although it is still awaiting debate and vote in Congress.

A few months ago, President López Obrador himself referred to it, indicating that it could be approved in the near future. Apparently it is not just smoke and mirrors.

Extension of paternity leave

The proposal of extend paternity leave from 5 to 20 daysincluding cases of adoption, has been approved in the Chamber of Deputies, but faces resistance in the Senate, especially due to requests from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and other social security institutions for a shorter extension of just 10 days. The reform is still pending final approval.

Reform of the Judiciary

A possible reform of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) could have labor implications due to the T-MEC.

The proposal to submit the appointment of judges to a popular vote could affect impartiality and investor confidence, as well as impact labor justice and jurisprudential criteria.

This reform is still under discussion and its approval could generate significant controversy.

Hiring Fees

In March 2023, the Senate approved a reform to prevent discrimination against older adults in the labor market, establishing a 5% quota for the hiring of people over 60 years of age and people with disabilities in companies with more than 20 employees.

This reform seeks Promote inclusion and combat discrimination in the Laboral scene.

Gender pay equality

A reform package approved by the Senate in 2021 seeks to ensure equal pay between men and women by ordering employers to identify and report on actions to eliminate unfair wage gaps.

Although it was approved unanimously in the Senate, the proposal was never discussed in the Chamber of Deputies. It is expected that these equality and labour protection issues remain active on the agenda of Congress in the next legislative session.