The two-wheel champion, Nathan Van Hooydonck, had an illness while driving and crashed: with him was also his wife who was 8 months pregnant

Hours of true terror were experienced by cycling enthusiasts, especially the Belgian ones. Nathan Van Hooydonck, a well-known Jumbo Visma rider, fell ill the day before yesterday while driving and crashed violently into other cars. He was seriously injured. Fear also for the athlete’s wife, who was with him and who is pregnant. Miraculously she remained unharmed. Doubts about the nature of the illness.

So much fear for a serious accident that occurred on Monday Belgiumnear Antwerp, in which the cycling champion Nathan Van Hooydonck came out worst.

His name is one of the best known internationally. He is registered with the Jumbo Visma and he is one of the most important wingmen for Primoz Roglicchampion of the Giro d’Italia, e Jonas Vingegaardwho instead triumphed at the Tour de France.

The 27-year-old was driving his car and was stopped at a stoplight of Antwerp, when he was caught by a sudden illness.

According to what emerged, in the midst of the illness the cyclist would have crushed the accelerator of his car and has crossed the intersectionthen being hit by other passing cars.

How is Nathan Van Hooydonck

Initially there was great fear for Nathan Van Hooydonck’s life. Rescued and rushed to Antwerp hospital, the runner underwent a CT scan and an MRI to ascertain whether he had been the victim of brain damage.

After a few hours fortunately he came out out of danger of lifeas confirmed by some of his companions and members of the Jumbo Visma staff:

They told us that Nathan is awake and conscious, there is no brain damage. It remains to be seen what happened to him

In these days the cyclist will be subjected to further and specific checks which hopefully will be able to ascertain the causes and nature of the illness.

Fear also for the wife of Nathan, Alicia, which is pregnant in the eighth month of pregnancy and who was with him in the car at the time of the crash. Luckily the woman got out of it unharmed and for her it was just a big scare.