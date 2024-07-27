Police in Miami, United States, arrested a driver accused of running over the Colombian Kevin Chaparrowho had arrived in that country after winning a scholarship to pursue his dream as a footballer.

The 18-year-old was struck by a car at Southeast 127th Avenue and 32nd Terrace at around 1:16 a.m. on Monday, July 15. Minutes earlier, I had been in a shopping mall watching the Copa America final, in which Colombia faced Argentina.

Kevin Chaparro had traveled to Miami, United States, at the end of March of this year 2024. Photo:Courtesy

“That day he was very excited about football, that was his life. During the game, we were in touch. When it was over, he said to me ‘Daddy, I’m going home.’ His mother told him ‘Go with God’ and he replied ‘Amen,'” recalled Óscar Chaparro, his father, in conversation with EL TIEMPO.

Chaparro was riding his bicycle when a white Jeep Wrangler ran him overA home security camera captured the tragic incident and allowed authorities to begin searching for the driver who fled.

The Cuban accused of running over a promising Colombian soccer player

A well-known image of the accident in which Kevin Chaparro died. Broadcast by local television in Miami. Photo:WPLG Local 10

Police have since issued a notice stating that the vehicle had damage to the front passenger side. “Anyone with information can contact (305) 471-2425,” he said.

The authorities announced the arrest of Yoandrys Alfredo García, a Cuban, on July 25The man contacted investigators and “provided a full confession” about what happened, local television reported. WPLG Local 10.

Garcia is charged with two counts: leaving the scene of an accident with death and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.The first charge, under Florida law, carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Yoandrys Alfredo García is accused of the accident that took the life of Colombian Kevin Chaparro. Photo:WPLG Local 10

The judge imposed a bail of 20,000 dollars (more than 80 million Colombian pesos) to regain his freedom while the process advances, according to the police report.

‘His dream was to finally reach Real Madrid’: Kevin Chaparro’s father

Kevin Chaparro had started his career in football at a very young age. “He reached the Bogotá soccer leagues, sometimes playing with under-20 teams,” his father told EL TIEMPO.

Because of his athletic abilities, he had won a scholarship to Millennia Atlantic University. So he had traveled to Miami in March of this year 2024 to begin his studies.

Kevin had belonged to football clubs in Bogotá. Photo:YouTube: Daniel Carvajal

“He wanted to fulfil his dreams. His dream was to finally join Real Madrid. He was going to be in Miami for about a year and the idea was to get promoted,” he added.

The boy's parents have raised funds through the platform GoFundMe and other bank accounts to be able to pay for repatriation. In addition, they were waiting for their humanitarian visa to be approved to travel to the United States.

Kevin Chaparro's family receives donations. Photo:Courtesy

“If there are people who can help us with this issue, we would be very grateful. We are the only ones who can go and claim the body and be at the forefront of the investigation,” stressed the gentleman. or Chaparro for EL TIEMPO.

