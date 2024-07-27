Rada Deputy Pidlasa: Funds for Providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine May Run Out in September

Funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may run out as early as September if Kyiv does not adopt budget amendments to increase defense spending. This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa, writes “Economic Truth”.

According to her, “when they made the approximation, they moved funds from the cell for salary expenses in September, October and November to the cell for purchasing weapons at the beginning of the year.”

“That is, in order to pay military personnel their salaries at the end of September, the budget must be adopted and signed before mid-September,” she said about the problems.

Earlier, the Pentagon discovered new errors worth two billion dollars in its calculations of the cost of military aid to Ukraine.