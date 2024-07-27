Paris, France.- Randal Willar is one of the nine divers who will raise the Mexican flag at the current Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Tijuana native will live the Olympic dream at 22 years old, after confirming his participation in the individual and synchronized event, together with Kevin Berlin, from the ten-meter platform

In an interview with Fox Sports, Randal Willar shared his excitement about representing Mexico for the first time at the world’s biggest sporting event.

“I do this because I am passionate about it. The results are mine and the satisfaction is mine. Only I know what it cost me, how much I worked and what I want is to achieve my goals.”

«I felt ready for Tokyo 2020, I was at a good level even though I couldn’t go, these are things that happen in sport, but now I have the opportunity to go to Paris, these are my first Olympic Games, they represent the first step of a dream come true, being there, living that Olympic experience.»

Randal also stressed how important family is for a high-performance athlete who has ups and downs on the way to achieving his goals.

«Family is a very important factor, they are the ones who give you that support when you believe, when nobody supports you, the family supports you, when you fall, the family is the one who picks you up.»

Randal Willars will seek the gold medal in Paris 2024 after being proclaimed Pan American champion at the Santiago de Chile 2023 Games.

