From: Caroline Schäfer

While on vacation with the family in Turkey, a seven-year-old girl gets a henna tattoo. She later developed a severe allergic reaction.

London – Whether white beaches or picturesque mountain landscapes: summer is vacation time. For many, this means above all relaxation and spending time with loved ones. But not everything always goes smoothly.

Vacation ends in nightmare: souvenir develops into painful inflammation

The British woman Kirsty Newton traveled to Turkey with her husband and two children in August. As a souvenir of their trip together, their seven-year-old daughter Matilda wanted to have a henna tattoo in the shape of a butterfly painted on her skin, reported Kennedy News and Media.

A special paste is used to apply patterns to the skin that remain visible for a few weeks. Loud Utopia Only the uppermost keratinized skin cells are colored. What initially sounded harmless caused a painful inflammation in the seven-year-old. Matilda had the henna tattoo applied to her forearm at the hotel. At first the skin seemed to tolerate the color well.

Horror vacation in Turkey: Mother fears “lifelong scar” after henna tattoo

A week later, however, her mother noticed that the tattoo had turned red. Matilda reported a burning and itching sensation. In addition, the skin was cracked and bleeding. The girl was taken to the hospital with the weeping wound. “I’m worried she’s going to be scarred for life,” Newton told the magazine.

In the hospital, the doctors confirmed their suspicion: the girl had an allergic reaction to the black henna dye. Matilda also developed a rash on her stomach, which the doctors also attributed to the allergic reaction.

Henna tattoo catches fire: Federal institute warns about dangerous ingredients

Years ago, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment warned about harmful substances in henna dye. The substance p-phenylenediamine (PPD) has been detected in some dyes. The material is often blended to achieve a darker color.

According to the institute, PPD is permitted up to a concentration of two percent, provided it contains so-called coupler substances. These bind the PPD and prevent a “further reaction to harmful substances”. However, some henna colors do not contain coupler substances and therefore pose a “significant health hazard and a serious risk,” it said. Accordingly, there is a risk of, among other things, severe allergic reactions and hives.

According to the Ärzteblatt, hypersensitivity to PPD usually only develops after the henna tattoo has faded. In the worst case scenario, there is a risk of infection. Especially in holiday destinations, the PPD concentration is significantly higher than in Germany, for example. Due to dangerous ingredients, the EU bans certain tattoo inks.

Vacation in Turkey turns into a horror trip: mother warns – “Please be careful”

Newtons assumes that her daughter’s henna color also contained PPD, she told her Kennedy News and Media. “We were not informed that it was black henna,” the mother explained. In addition, no test was carried out on the skin in advance to find out whether Matilda was having an allergic reaction.

Newton now wants to warn other parents about the dangers of henna tattoos. "Please be careful when allowing your children to get henna tattoos," she wrote on Facebook.