Liège, Belgium.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza has been unable to break through the seventh place barrier in his final appearances in the 2024 Formula One season.

In practice one and two on Friday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Perez finished P7 and P9 respectively.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Although it was the opening day at Spa-Francorchamps, his results have Red Bull Racing, particularly its boss Christian Horner, worried.

After the end of the tests, the Briton made it clear that the permanence of ‘Checo’ Pérez depends on him.

“Checo’s future is in his hands. He has to have a good weekend because we need his points for the constructors’ championship and McLaren has recovered a lot in the last few races. We need him to get back to the level of form he showed in the first four or five races,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“In the next eleven races we have to defend the constructors’ title, so we need two drivers who can score points, so experience is important.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) Sergio Pérez will run in practice three and in the dangerous qualifying that has become his Achilles heel in this periodization.

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place next Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 am (Mexico time), 6:00 am (Culiacán time).

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.