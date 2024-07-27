Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) left us with a lot of intrigue, however, the new season was announced for 2025 and since the manga ended in 2023, we will soon have the resolution of our beloved gluttons. So that we do not forget their joviality and sense of taste, here we bring you a test that will remind you of the adventures of Laios and company.

The dishes of Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) were what guided the story in the beginning, However, everything began to get darker and darker and among the stories told at mealtimes, both to eat and to prepare, we realized the type of characters that make up the cast.

You must be quite the adventurous glutton to have seen Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) until the end. Also, I’m sure Falin’s story fascinated you, The delivery is much, much more than it initially appeared, so we will have to do it justice with a new project. Find out here what dish you would be/eat in the Studio Trigger anime.

So, what did you think? Do you like the dish? If you want to know more about the complexity of the story, I invite you to read our special articles: Delicious in Dungeon: evolution of the story, beyond dungeons, dragons and laughter.



1 / 10 What kind of food do you prefer? 2 / 10 Where do you get your groceries? 3 / 10 On a special date, what do you prefer? 4 / 10 What kind of food places do you like to visit? 5 / 10 How do you find a new place to eat? 6 / 10 If you are invited to a place you have never been to and it is foreign food, what do you do?

Come on, I love it, I hope it’s an aesthetic place.





COME ON, LET’S DISCOVER NEW FLAVORS.





Yes, it’s okay, the important thing is to eat together.





DON’T MEAN, NO, WHAT IF I GET POISONE?





Oh no, I’m not going. Imagine that I don’t like anything on the menu, and I’m hungry. What will I do?



7 / 10 When planning a celebration with friends, what do you prefer? 8 / 10 What is the meal that you usually skip? 10 / 10 The best dishes are…







Where I can see Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)?

Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) It is available on the Netflix platform, it was a title that was delivered in a two-course continuous format. In addition, it was exclusive to the platform. Take a look at it here.

Also, find out which chapter you should pick up after the end of the first season of the anime here.

If you miss the series a lot, you should check out this, I tell you why The live-action series you must watch after Delicious in Dungeon is on Netflix.

