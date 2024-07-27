Niemeyer: Germany is cutting aid to Kyiv because it sees a quick end to the conflict

The German leadership has decided to cut spending on supporting Ukraine because it sees Kyiv’s inability to win the conflict with Russia, said Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, the German authorities see a quick resolution to the conflict. This is evidenced, for example, by the visit of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba to China and the discussion of the settlement of the situation there, Niemeyer is sure.

“Why send them more money, for what? I think it is already clear that the conflict must end,” he explained. According to the German expert, Kyiv will still have to negotiate.

Earlier it became known that the German cabinet plans to cut military aid to Ukraine by half. The ministers will cut funding from 8 billion euros in 2024 to 4 billion euros in 2025.