They are all speechless at the loss of the 10-year-old girl. Stefanía Villamizar González he had taken a dip in the pool. Subsequently, he had suffered strange illnesses, which showed no signs of abating. Her rush to the doctors who gave her a definitive diagnosis. The little girl has lost his life at 10 years old due to a brain-eating amoebacontracted, probably, in water.

Stefanía Villamizar González was a promising young dancer. She was in holiday in Santa Marta, a city on the Caribbean Sea, in Colombia. He was with his family and spent his days in the pool.

The little girl had recently arrived in the holiday destination when she started having health problems. She complained of severe ear pain and she had vomiting and fever. At first everyone thought she was one common otitisbut they were very wrong.

The little girl returned home with her mother and pain has subsided slightly. A couple of weeks later, however, his health suddenly took a turn for the worse, causing great concern to his family.

According to what her mother said, she could no longer get out of bed and the light bothered her. She had barely made it to the bathroom when she got the convulsions. Three weeks later she was diagnosed as brain dead. And two days later she flew into the sky.

The autopsy confirmed the death due to Naegleria fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba that is usually found in fresh water, but can also be found in swimming pools and water parks. The family wanted to tell their story to allow other parents to learn about this pitfall.