Criminal suspicions | Two minors threatened a 13-year-old with a bladed weapon and robbed – Another is suspected of several violent crimes

Two minors are suspected of robbing a 13-year-old in Joensuu.

According to a police release, a 17- and 14-year-old threatened the victim with a bladed weapon last week and took a small amount of cash and other property. The suspects and the victim did not know each other before.

The 17-year-old suspected of the crime was arrested in Helsinki the next day. The police confiscated part of the loot during the arrest. The 17-year-old is suspected of having committed several serious violent crimes during 2023. The District Court of North Karelia imprisoned the youth in question on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

According to the police, the suspected 14-year-old perpetrator has also been found. Because of his age, he is not criminally responsible, so the handling of his case basically belongs to the social authorities, the police write in their release.