According to some rumors that emerged on the net, Giulia Cavaglia and Federico Chimirri broke up. To spread the announcement on social networks, the former competitor of Men and women who let herself go to a harsh outburst. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giulia Cavaglia was one of the protagonists most loved and talked about Men and women. Once out of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, theinfluencers it achieved a lot of popularity and visibility. Therefore, it has a Instagram profile which has almost half a million followers and through which it involves all its fans in their daily lives.

Over the last few hours, the woman has ended up at the center of the gossip. This time, it was one that made her the protagonist of a gossip Instagram Stories published by herself on her social account. In detail, Giulia announced that she had put a definitive end to her relationship with Federico Chimirri. The reason? It seems that there is a betrayal in between.

L’announcement came directly to his Instagram profile. Therefore, the person concerned has published a photo with these written on it words:

I just found out my boyfriend is cheating on me. So yeah, we broke up. And I would like to have no questions about what happened.

Anyway, the answer by Federico Chimirri was not long in coming. According to what was reported by Deianira Marzano, the former competitor of “Masterchef” contacted the gossip expert to inform her that it is only a big misunderstanding. In fact, the boy would have told Giulia that he had another one just as a joke. This was theappeal by Daianira alla Cavaglia: