The Mexican journalist Atala Sarmiento, who currently lives in Spain, sends a statement through Instagram in which she makes public that she is again extortion victim and therefore decides to take legal action.

Atala Sarmiento will proceed legally against whoever is responsible, since she is extorted and is not willing to stand idly by.

“And here we go again… Do not give in to blackmail, threats and annexes… I will continue defending myself and trusting in Mexican laws”, writes Atala, who worked for Televisión Azteca for several years, in ‘Ventaneando’.

Atala Sarmiento with her husband David Tórrenas. Instagram photo

Atala mentions that on Instagram he receives private messages through which they harass her for a personal photograph: “It is a photo that I took many years ago and that was derived from an extortion attempt in June 2019, but it has no erotic intention,” he explains.

In addition, Sarmiento cites that in said image appears coming out of taking a bath and makes a joking face

“I feel proud of my female silhouette in the image, I see myself in good shape and, most importantly, I project happiness. I’m not ashamed or afraid of being seen because I look natural like any woman does after a bathroom,” he adds.

Atala Sarmientowho is married to businessman David Ródenas, also points out that she will appeal to the authorities and will not allow anyone to affect her peace of mind due to this situation.

