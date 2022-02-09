The well-known presenter of Italian Stories was unable to hold back her tears in front of the Sangiovanni way of dressing. Here is the profound reason behind Eleonora Daniele’s tears

Eleonora Daniele was moved during the episode of Italian Stories where there was talk of Saint John. The young singer returning from the Sanremo 2022 Festival has conquered millions of people thanks to his wonderful song ‘Butterflies’.

The singer after the great success obtained at Friends of Maria De Filippi had the opportunity to perform on the Ariston stage. Once again Sangiovanni conquered the public thanks to his great voice but also to the particular and iconic clothes.

Among all these there is certainly pink, a color loved and appreciated by the singer who has emphasized its beauty on several occasions. This edition of the Sanremo Festival thus showed e customs cleared labels which unfortunately still exist in today’s society.

A strong message but especially clear that the presenter Eleonora Daniele a Storie Italiane wanted to propose again. The same woman in front of the photo of Sangiovanni with a pink suit burst into tears, leaving the studio speechless. Let’s find out why and his statements together.

Eleonora Daniele moved by Sangiovanni remembers the “boy with pink pants”

The presenter of Italian stories in front of the photo of the singer she burst into tears, unable to hold back her sadness. In fact, she herself brought back the tragedy that saw the protagonist of a young boy who decided to take his own life at home of the constant offenses and criticisms for his pink pants.

Eleonora Daniele during the broadcast of the broadcast he explained: “When Saint John he said those words: “They make fun of me for how I am dressed”, I remembered that child with the pink pants, who did not manage to suffer criticism and malice “.

“Looking at this photo I started to cry. Years have passed since his death, but if today he could see that pink is a color that many boys are wearing, who would now be his peers, maybe he would no longer be afraid ” continued the presenter.

The tragic episode of which the well-known presenter spoke sees the protagonist of a young Roman student of only 15 years who decided to take his own life after the constant teasing. Italians remember him as ‘the boy in the pink pants’ .