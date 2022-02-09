Dubai Specialized Communications Corporation (Nedaa) has offered a number of vacancies for national cadres with full-time expertise in various fields and salaries of not less than 10,000 dirhams and up to 40,000 dirhams, calling on those wishing to apply for available jobs, who meet the conditions Qualifications, experiences and nationality, to the speedy application of employment applications through the “Dubai Jobs” website, as well as the “Dubai Jobs” smart phone application.

The list of available vacancies is represented in the post of “Compliance and Risk Executive”, responsible for developing a manual of risk management policies and procedures, measuring and evaluating risks, identifying, measuring and managing risks in coordination with the departments in the wireless network, preparing risk management reports, compliance and ensuring the effectiveness of the concerned performance in the organization, and monitoring the level of compliance According to special technical standards, the applicant for the vacancy must hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting and have practical experience in risk management, the ability to analyze, and accuracy in auditing, auditing and discovering errors, in addition to completing the national service.

The Corporation has also offered a vacancy under the name of “Head of the Finance Department” responsible for making strategies and preparing the annual operational plans for the department, contributing to the development of the Corporation’s financial strategies and following up on their implementation, as well as determining the training needs of the department’s staff, holding monthly meetings with them and ensuring that the department’s staff apply all laws and instructions in the Corporation In addition to following up the status of purchase orders, confirming the receipt of invoices and obtaining the necessary credits for their payment, and ensuring the integrity of the accounting guidance for them, provided that the applicant for the vacancy holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has experience.

A vacancy was also offered under the name of “Strategy Executive” who participates in preparing the organization’s strategic plan, developing, reviewing and updating the policy and strategy in line with the vision, mission and concepts of excellence, in addition to spreading a culture of excellence throughout the organization, fully supervising the total quality management system, and working on Its creation and development Full supervision of the institutional performance management system, carrying out the process of measuring and reviewing the results of institutional performance and carrying out the process of institutional self-evaluation, and benefiting from the results in the process of improvement and development in the institution, as well as measuring the satisfaction of employees, customers and suppliers, and continuous analysis to discover obstacles and provide proposed solutions to the concerned party to carry out necessary.

Those wishing to apply for the vacancy must hold a bachelor’s degree or above, with experience in the same field for 3 years or more, and a high knowledge of the requirements of total quality management, and the requirements for obtaining ISO, HACCP local and international quality certificates such as high capabilities in preparing procedures Quality requirements and forms, high ability to control the application of quality procedures, good computer skills and English language proficiency.

The Corporation also created a professional vacancy under the name of “Network Engineer” responsible for securing secure access to the internal network ports, following up, providing and continuity of network devices (broadcasters, routers, servers) and their accessories, preparing and tuning backup copies of data and settings for network devices and their accessories, in addition to tracking and resolving Errors and alerts issued by the system concerned with managing the network’s (Prime infrastructure) devices and its attached devices, updating their maintenance contracts to achieve the highest return on investment, as well as following up and providing periodic maintenance for network devices and their attached devices, and fulfilling the requests submitted by employees. network ports.

It stipulated that those wishing to apply for the job should hold a “Bachelor of Network Engineering or Security Engineering”, complete the national service, have experience in networks from an accredited body or its equivalent, and obtain a CCNAX, CCNA, CCNP certificate.

Finally, the Foundation has put up a vacancy under the name of “Legal Adviser” who undertakes the tasks of expressing legal opinion on issues and consultations presented by the various departments of the Foundation that involve controversial legal points or an aspect of importance in the field of work of the Foundation in accordance with the agreements, laws and practices followed, as well as expressing Legal opinion and providing legal advice to any consideration of disputes that occur between the Corporation with any party or companies and trying to settle them and directing the dispute from a legal point of view, and expressing an opinion regarding them. Reviewing draft agreements and administrative and civil contracts to be concluded by the Corporation, advising about them from a legal point of view and reformulating them, scrutiny and meeting with the relevant parties

It is necessary for the regulatory departments to provide legal support to consider and express an opinion on other laws related to communication systems and international agreements from a legal point of view, and to prepare legal memoranda in their regard, on the condition that those wishing to apply for this vacancy be holders of a master’s degree in law, with the availability of the necessary expertise.



