Storm up Chiara Ferragni and his family. For months now, the influencer has been under attack in every respect. For several months the businesswoman's name has been echoing on gossip and current affairs sites. The latest news, which has shocked many fans of the influencer and entrepreneur, is that of her separation from her husband Fedez. But, certainly no less important, all the developments related to the accusation against you of aggravated fraud. Precisely regarding this, Chiara Ferragni publishes a venting video on TikTok which is quickly viewed by many fans.

Chiara Ferragni TikTok

Chiara Ferragni, an Italian influencer and entrepreneur, recently ended up at the center of scandals and gossip. Many of these are linked to her sentimental life, while others, to her work life. In fact, after the recent scandals related to sales for charity, the digital entrepreneur finds herself having to face many difficult situations. To increase the difficulties, the separation from her husband Fedezwhich neither of them denied, a fact that convinced fans even more about their breakup.

Regarding the separation, it is rumored that the first problems arose after Sanremo Festival of last year. For several days now, all the fans had noticed Fedez's absence from the photos family, and the change of image on the woman's Instagram profile. To increase the doubts, the rapper's trip to Miami alone with his assistant, and Chiara's absence from the Milan fashion shows.

As regards the accusations against him, in recent days, the Financial Police, at the request of the Milan PM, had entered Chiara Ferragni's company headquarters. Taking various documents regarding the sale of Easter eggs, pandoros and mascots with his appearance. Chiara has never commented on all these events, but today she seems to have given in.

Chiara Ferragni publish on TikTok a venting video, where he makes fun of his recent events. The video gained more than 1 million views in a very short time. As many i commentsmany of which are negative, aiming to denigrate and offend the influencer.