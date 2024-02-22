The pandemic made it clear that remote work is possible and that today it is easier to find job opportunities, even abroad, without having to leave the country and even from home. As an example of this, a greater number of companies in the United States are willing to hire trained people from other latitudes. If you have knowledge of video editing, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. A California company has an attractive vacancy open.

Through the online job board Symply Hiredbecame known a private publishing tutor vacancy to work remotely. As specified in the vacancy, The job is part-time and can earn between US$10 and US$50 an hour. “Are you passionate about editing? Do you want to share your knowledge with us? Then join our team as an online editing tutor and help students eager to learn,” reads the job offer published by the company Lessonpal.

Under the approach that it is possible to provide high-quality, accessible and affordable lessons to students, the company is looking for a video editing tutor. In that sense, it is important to make some clarifications regarding the vacancy. There is no fixed salary agreed upon, the candidate must establish their own rates for the classes they will teach online and will receive the amount according to the number of students they manage to attract.

The advantage is that you have full control over when and how much you teach, that is, you can choose the times based on availability, and the money you earn will depend on how many students are accepted. The company clarified that the professor will keep most of the profits, specifically 90 percent.

Who gets the vacancy? You will need to deliver online video editing lessons to students of all ages, although you can choose which profile you would like to work with. At the end of each class you must send a summary to the students, in addition to responding to queries and tutoring messages.

To apply, you must have relevant and verifiable experience in editing; strong communication skills; patience and empathy when working with students; reliability and punctuality in the delivery of classes; a stable internet connection; competencies in using online meeting platforms such as Zoom; plus a verified PayPal account to receive payments.

The company ensures that all qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, or any other type of status.

Platforms to search for employment in the United States

It is important to mention that Before applying for any job offer, and especially accepting any type of deal, you must verify that the vacancy is real and that the company will fulfill everything it promises through a legal contract.

If you intend to look for a face-to-face job in the United States, do not be surprised by offers that turn out not to be real. The US government proposes four ways through which it is safe to find a vacancy: