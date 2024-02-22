Before they were just rumors, today all the media are talking about it: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez I'm in the middle of a crisis. The couple par excellence of Italian showbiz, who talked about each other in every possible and imaginable way, did not overcome the stormy wind, close sources assure. The climax would have been reached in the last few hours, when the rapper would have abandoned the Milanese penthouse where he lived together with his better half and children.

But what clues point to the breakup? There are quite a few, in fact. Although those directly involved have so far avoided making comments, the material that has emerged converges in one direction. Contacted by the Adnkronos news agency, Fedez's mother, Annamaria Berrinzaghi, prefers not to open her mouth:

“At this moment I don't feel like saying anything, also because I'm not directly interested, so I think it's not even correct for things to come out that I absolutely don't want to expose. I'm sorry but I don't know what to say to you. At this moment we believe it is not appropriate to say anything. We all hope that everything goes well.”



The news of the breakup between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Fedez's absence from Chiara Ferragni's photos and videos on social media constitutes a first major alarm bell. The profile photo of the fashion blogger of Cremonese origins has changed: instead of the entire family, she now appears exclusively in the company of her children, Leone and Vittoria. The influencer's hand without a wedding ring and the precious rings corroborate the suspicions. Federico had already left for Miami in the company of his assistant, Eleonora Sesana, who follows him on every business trip.

At the Ferragnez house it would have started to look bad after the 2023 Sanremo Festival. At the Ligurian event Chiara Ferragni had been called by Amadeus to join her as co-host. In theory she would have had the limelight, and instead the sapphic kiss taken on stage between Fedez and Rose Chemical ruined the time spent in the city of flowers.

The tensions linked to the Pandoro Gate have exacerbated the discontent, as have the conflicts with the entrepreneur's managers, Fabio Mario Damato. On Sunday 3 March another Fabio, that Fazio on good terms with both, should host a What's the weather like the 36 year old. And we say it should because Codacons has taken action. Meanwhile, cryptic signals arrive from (ex?) lovers and gossip…