A piece of news eagerly awaited by Google Workspace users: Google has announced the extension of the capabilities of its advanced Gemini artificial intelligence to the entire Workspace suite, which includes Docs, Presentations, Sheets and Google Meet. The update was communicated via a post on Google's official blog, reporting an expansion of access to Gemini features for users of the Google One AI Premium Plan, previously limited to Photos, Meet and Calendar. Google's Esteban Kozak highlighted the intention to make Gemini's capabilities more accessible directly within Google products already used by users, allowing them to increase productivity without the need to switch between tabs or apps. Gemini aims to reduce time spent on routine tasks and increase efficiency by automating various preliminary tasks, such as preparing a travel itinerary, before actually starting to work on a document.

The rollout of Gemini features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet begins today for AI Premium Plan members in over 150 countries, in English. AI Premium members will also have access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and other Google One benefits, at a cost of €21.99 per month. Regarding data security, Google has ensured that the generated working data is not used to train Gemini. Esteban Kozak added: “We do not use your personal or business Workspace data to train or improve the generative artificial intelligence and large language models that power other systems outside of Workspace without permission.”