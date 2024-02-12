Annalisa appeared particularly moved when Amadeus and Fiorello announced Angelina Mango as the winner of Sanremo 2024. That's why she was crying

Everyone has wondered that. She seemed sorry, sad, even if others spoke of emotion for her colleague. Why Annalisa cried after Angelina Mango's victory in Sanremo 2024? In fact, the singer of Sincerely arrived on the podium together with the winner of the Festival della Canzone Italia and the Neapolitan rapper Geolier. Herself a few hours away from all that commotion, she explains why she had tears in her eyes.

Everyone saw the Annalisa's shining eyes when Amadeus and Fiorello announced the winner of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. The artist was incredulous, surprised, when faced with the final ranking, which she had seen before Angelina Mangofollowed by Geolier and Annalisa herself.

In the hours following the Sanremo 2024 final, several times we saw the two singers hugging and complimenting each other in front of the cameras. But the doubt remains. And so in an interview Mattia Sacchi of Corriere Ticino tries to address the topic.

“We saw you moved at the time of the announcements, on stage“. These are the words of the journalist. The singer, of course, immediately responded to why she had tears in her eyes after the Sanremo final.

“It was a bit of tension release and that's fine, but I was calm, happy, serene, satisfied with how it went. It was an emotional moment”. This is the singer's comment when she arrived third in Sanremo 2024on the occasion of the press conference attended by the three performers who finished on the podium.

Annalisa cried not because of Angelina Mango's victory: the moment was emotional

Everyone noticed this scene. There are many hypotheses on social media, as well as among viewers who couldn't help but notice the shining eyes of the singer who came third.

At the end of such a stressful week and so full of emotions, it is absolutely normal to let go, even to a liberating cry. Third place is still an excellent result. Above all because her song is a candidate to become, like the artist's previous ones, the real summer hit.