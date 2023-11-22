An important gesture in all schools in Italy, which yesterday, at 11:00, observed a minute’s silence in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. But not only that, a minute of silence also dedicated to all women victims of violence.

The disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin has brought back the pain of many families who have lost a loved one due to femicide. Like that of the family of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the 56-year-old woman who lost her life at the hands of her ex Giovanni Padovani. This is a topic, as has been highlighted several times in recent days, that is ongoing addressed and what goes discussed.

The invitation to all schools has arrived from the Minister of Education and Merit Guiseppe Valditara. The circular was forwarded to all Italian institutes:

Respect must be taught, regardless of gender, religion, skin color or physical characteristics. In our schools we must educate about relationships. We must eliminate the culture of arrogance, violence, arrogance and chauvinism.

“Giulia Cecchettin must be the last”

There have been numerous demonstrations in recent days, particularly in Vigonovo, where Giulia Cecchettin’s family lives. The cry of her sister was very loud, as she was interviewed several times by journalists and television programmes, to appeal to all men and women, so that never happen again. So that her sister is the last. Just as the cry of her father is strong, who after his wife also lost his little girl. Gino mourns the passing of a daughter, because today is a time for grief, but tomorrow he will fight for his Giulia. He appealed to all women, asking them to confide in a trusted person in front of the minimal alarm bell in their love relationships.