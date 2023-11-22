Superman: Legacy he found his Jimmy Olsen in the American actor Skyler Gisondo, in the wake of the announcements made in recent days regarding the actors who will participate in the film. The news was first reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter.

At the same time as the announcement about Gisondo, a further addition to the cast is discovered in the figure of Sara Sampaiowhich he will play Eve TeschmacherLex Luthor’s assistant.

Jimmy Olsen is a DC Comics character who first appeared in Superman no. 13published in November 1941 – even if Olsen’s name was retroactively given to a character who already appeared in the early days of DC, within the Action Comics. Jimmy is a young photojournalist from Daily Planet, colleague and friend narrow be of Clark Kent what about Lois Lane.

The character of Jimmy Olsen then appeared for the first time on the small screenIn the first Superman showdating back to fifties. On the big screen it was brought only much later, in 2006Thank you Superman Returns Of Zack Snyderin which he was played by Sam Huntington.

Skyler Gisondo is known to the general public mainly for having participated in the film Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson, and for his role in The Righteous Gemstonea comedy mini-series from HBO – unfortunately again unpublished in Italy.

The American actor is also no stranger to working in franchises related to superheroes. Gisondo actually interpreted Howard Stacybrother of Gwen Stacy, within the saga of The Amazing Spider-Manstarring Andrew Garfield.