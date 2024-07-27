Chihuahua.- The presiding judge, Socorro Roxana García Moreno, proposed to annul the election of the Municipal Council of Ocampo because it was proven that packages were violated and that armed groups participated.

The proposal regarding the file identified by the code JIN-362/2024 was presented by attorney Paulo César Figueroa Cortés, who explained that the Non-Compliance Judgment promoted by Armando Ruiz Acosta, alternate representative of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, is admissible.

In his statement, Figueroa Cortés elaborated on the various pieces of evidence presented and testimonies stating that armed individuals showed up, which prevented many of the polling stations from being closed, and that all the packages were violated.

For the above reasons, the annulment of the elections was put to a vote in the plenary session and the State Congress was ordered to hold extraordinary elections as soon as possible and the INE and the IEE were ordered to use the same nominal list.