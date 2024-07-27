The Venezuelan presidential elections will be this weekend. On July 28, voters will line up to choose their next president. Election day will begin at 8:00 a.m. and polling stations must close at 6 pm if there are no people in line.

The National Electoral Council will open 15,797 voting centers and will be handled 30,026 tables. Thousands of Venezuelans are expected to travel to exercise their right to vote.

Among the highlighted measures is the implementation of the Dry Law, which will prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages from 11:59 pm on Friday, July 26 until 11:59 pm on Monday, July 29.

In addition, authorities have noted that Any establishment that disregards the established guideline may face legal consequences and will be closed by security forces.

This measure is intended to maintain public order, It is a key component of the Organic Law of Electoral Processes in Venezuela, which aims to ensure controlled and secure voting.

Other security measures

On the other hand, the regulations establish regulatory mechanisms that are the responsibility of citizens. Among these is the strict prohibition of carrying firearms and knives during the election period.

Likewise, according to the decree, prohibits the holding of meetings or shows public from 24 hours before the voting event and until after its completion.

Also, according to the seven-article resolution, land, air and sea borders will be closed. The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces will be in charge of safeguarding these areas.

