TASS: Berezovsky left 880 million in debt on court decisions in Russia

Boris Berezovsky found to have debts in Russia worth almost a billion rubles 11 years after his death. Agency TASS reviewed the documents and data of the enforcement proceedings bank and learned that the former businessman still has debts on court decisions in the amount of 880 million rubles.

Three enforcement proceedings against Berezovsky were initiated in 2017, none of the debts were collected.

Debts can be collected from the heirs of the deceased, but for this to happen they must accept the inheritance, he clarifies. TASS.

Boris Berezovsky died in March 2013 in the UK. The businessman finally left Russia in 2001.