Trump: US is going through terrible times because of Biden

The United States is going through terrible times and decline due to the policies of the current administration of US President Joe Biden, said former US President Donald Trump. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, the American nation is in decline. “We are a nation that has lost its confidence, its will and its strength, we have lost our way. But we are not going to allow this horror to continue,” the politician emphasized.

Earlier, Trump spoke about Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race. According to him, Biden will go down in the history of the country as the worst president of all time.

Trump noted that the United States has suffered greatly because of the Biden administration and expressed the opinion that the current head of the White House is not worthy of running for a second term. The politician also noted that it would be easier to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris than Biden.