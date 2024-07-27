Paris France.- Israel will participate in the current Paris 2024 Olympic Games despite the conflict with Palestinewhich will also be present at the summer fair

Israel attended the XXXIII Olympiad with 88 Olympic athleteshowever they did not receive the welcome they expected today at the opening parade, which took place in the waters of Seine river..

A video showed the moment when the hobbies begin jeer to the Israeli team when giant screens installed in the French capital captured his boat as it sailed.

Earlier, the Israeli football team suffered the same outrage when their national anthem was played during a match against Mali.

Fifteen people who attended the stadium displayed Palestinian flags and slogans while wearing T-shirts that formed the words “Free Palestine” after standing together.

