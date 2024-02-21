Newey's right-hand man

Pierre Wachétechnical director of the Red Bull team, is considered one of the prized pieces on the Formula 1 technical market and has been courted on more than one occasion by Ferrari. At the moment, however, the French engineer is faithful to the Milton Keynes team and is obviously present in Bahrain for the three days of pre-season testing.

Right on the Sakhir il track right-hand man of Adrian Newey tried to analyze what could be the main antagonists of the reigning world champions in this 2024 season. Interviewed by the site GP BlogWaché admitted that he was especially impressed by the winter work carried out by two rival teams.

Surprise Mercedes and more

“Mercedes was surprising for me – declared the 49 year old engineer from Auchel – their concept is amazing. It's interesting. Which part am I referring to? The front wing is very interesting on the W15″, he then added. A positive opinion was also expressed on'Aston Martinbig reveal of the first part of 2023: “Their car also looks pretty good. I didn't have time to see the rest in detail. They didn't reveal much during their presentation. But I'm sure we'll find something interesting“.

However, Waché obviously did not want to exclude Ferrari and McLaren from the possible contenders for the role of anti-Red Bull: “The main rivals? I think the big teams are always the suspects. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are the main concernsand after that the Aston [Martin] did a good job last year, I think it's clearly these four teams. I don't want to disrespect others, but from what I've seen in these two years I would point to these teams.”