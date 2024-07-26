Mercedes not convincing

The Belgian Grand Prix weekend did not start under the best auspices for the Mercedeswhich seemed to be in difficulty after the introduction of the new fund. A change that has reignited the nightmare of aerodynamic bounce in Brackley, to the point that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did not hide his disappointment with today’s performance, so much so that he hoped for rain as early as tomorrow’s qualifying.

Russell’s words

A day that didn’t even fully convince his teammate George Russell4th in FP1 and 6th in the following session, but still performing better than Sir Lewis and with the hope of progress in the next sessions not yet gone: “This year the new asphalt has made the track even faster – commented – but we have a bit of work to do overnight to find some lap time. McLaren and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull seemed to be a step ahead of us today. We need to analyse the data and work on the simulator in Brackley to hopefully make improvements and get closer to them. I’m sure we can do it“.

Weather factor

Russell therefore believes in the progress in view of qualifying, with the possible precipitation that could provide an extra chance to Mercedes: “Tomorrow will definitely be a very different day if we can improve – he added – the forecast is for rain also for tomorrow and this it will be an additional element. We’ve often had good Fridays and the others have joined us on Saturdays, so hopefully we can do that this weekend.”